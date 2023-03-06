Cocoa farmers welcome heavy rainfall in Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Unseasonally heavy rainfall last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions will help improve the size and quality of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its dry season which runs from mid-November to March.

The October-to-March main crop harvest has almost tailed off, farmers said.

In the western region of Soubre and in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, where rainfall was well above average last week, farmers said the soil moisture would boost growth for the mid-crop.

"The harvest is going to start well before April this year. If the rain continues this month, the beans will be big," said Stephane Ayo, who farms near Divo, where 49.2 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 35.3 mm above the five-year average.

Rainfall was below the average in the eastern region of Abengourou, known for the good quality of its beans, but farmers there said growing conditions for the mid-crop remained good.

In the centre-western region of Daloa and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rainfall was well above average, farmers said they welcomed the downpours but would need more during the next two weeks to strengthen the crop.

"It continues to be very hot. Heavy rain is still needed to help the good development of the mid-crop," said Augustin Tano, who farms near Daloa, where 36.4 mm of rain fell last week, 22 mm above the average.

Average temperatures ranged from 27.6 to 32.3 degrees Celsius in Ivory Coast last week.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Susan Fenton)

