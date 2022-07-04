Cocoa farmers in some Ivory Coast regions say more sun needed

ABIDJAN, July 4 (Reuters) - Above average rainfall last week in some of Ivory Coast’s cocoa growing regions will help cocoa trees to produce more flowers but more sunshine would be needed to strengthen the development of the next main crop, farmers said on Monday.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is in its rainy season which runs from April to mid-November, when downpours are abundant and often heavy. This season's main crop will start to mature in October.

In the southern region of Agboville and in the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains were well above the average for this time of year, farmers said the weather was overcast and cocoa trees needed more sunshine for good development.

"There's plenty of rain, but we need more sun," said Stephane Bekoin, who farms near Agboville, where 105.3 millimetres (mm) fell last week, 57.6 mm above the average.

In the western region of Soubre and in the southern region of Divo, where rains were below average, farmers said the sunny spell was not enough to trigger a good flowering on trees and strengthen the crop.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, where rains were below average last week and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rainfall was above average, farmers said the weather was good for the development of the main crop.

"There are more and more flowers on the trees. If it goes on like this, the main crop will get off to a good start," said Roger Allangba, who farms near Bongouanou, where 41.4 mm fell last week, 15.9 mm above the average.

The weekly average temperature ranged from 25 to 26.8 degrees Celsius.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Estelle Shirbon and Alison Williams)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.