Cocoa demand seen rising, led by growth in Asia -industry

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Cocoa demand is expected to rebound in 2022, led by growth in Asia and higher processing in Europe as travel and tourism resume, industry officials said.

Cocoa bean processing in Asia is likely to rise to about 900,000 tonnes in 2022, up from around 820,000 tonnes a year ago, when supply disruption and lower consumption related to the COVID-19 pandemic curbed demand.

"In Asia, bean-processing is higher than pre-pandemic levels and in Europe it is back to pre-pandemic levels," Michel Arrion, executive director of International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO), told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Singapore.

Asia's second-quarter cocoa grind rose by 3.6% year-on-year to 228,895 tonnes, the data from the Cocoa Association of Asia showed.

Europe's second-quarter cocoa grind rose 2% from a year earlier to 364,081 tonnes, the Brussels-based European Cocoa Association said.

London cocoa futures LCCc2 climbed to a 10-1/2 month high of 1,884 pounds on Wednesday, boosted by the weakness of sterling against the dollar. SOF/L

The cocoa market is expected to move from a deficit in the 2021/22 season (Oct-Sept) to a balanced situation in 2022/23 as production grows in Africa, but prices are seen rising slightly nevertheless, a Reuters poll of analysts and brokers found in August.

The ICCO on Thursday forecast a 230,000-tonne global cocoa deficit in the current 2021/22 season (October-September), up from a previous projection of a deficit of 174,000 tonnes.

"Asia's demand recovery is likely to continue in the third and fourth quarter after strong performance earlier this year," Alvin Lee, commercial director for Asia Pacific at Cargill Cocoa and Chocolate, said.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Barbara lewis)

