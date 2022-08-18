Cocoa areas in Ivory Coast, Ghana need water quickly -report

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Some cocoa-growing areas in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two largest producers, are experiencing mild stress from lack of water and need rain quickly, according to a report released on Thursday by forecaster Climate42.

The problems are in inland plantations in both countries, while the cocoa areas along the coast are unaffected, the report said, adding that rain is needed quickly.

"If rains do not improve the current situation in the coming weeks, there could be dire consequences for a relevant portion of the main crop," Climate42 said.

"In particular, the generations for November and December harvest may lose potential through wilting in the above-mentioned regions, which account for large shares of the total production," the forecaster added.

Potentially lower-than-expected production in Africa could change the market view for a balanced global supply in the new season that starts in October.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.