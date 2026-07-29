Is COCO Stock Worth Buying After Its 2026 Earnings Outlook Upgrade?

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO has become a stronger growth story after raising its 2026 earnings outlook. The upgrade reflects healthy coconut water demand, international expansion, private-label gains and the addition of Copra.



Still, the stock’s rally has lifted expectations. Investors weighing COCO now need to balance improving fundamentals against valuation, tougher second-half comparisons and cost pressure.

Why the Outlook Improved

Vita Coco raised its 2026 net sales guidance to $790-$805 million from the prior $720-$735 million range. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected between $154 million and $161 million, up from the previous $132-$138 million outlook.



The company’s second-quarter results explain the upgrade. Net sales rose 28% to $216 million, while Vita Coco Coconut Water net sales increased 21%. Private Label sales were also strong, helped by distribution gains and new business.



The core brand remains the main driver. Management expects Vita Coco Coconut Water net sales to grow in the high teens to 20% range for 2026, supported by higher household penetration and stronger consumption frequency.



International growth adds another layer. International segment sales surged 63% in the second quarter, with strong momentum in Europe, especially the United Kingdom and Germany.



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Balance Sheet and Brand Strength Support the Bull Case

Vita Coco ended the second quarter with $278.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding balance under its revolving credit facility. That gives the company flexibility to invest in marketing, capacity, innovation and acquisitions.



The Copra acquisition gives Vita Coco exposure to the chilled super-premium Thai Nam Hom coconut water segment. Management expects the deal to become accretive to adjusted EBITDA margins after full integration, though near-term integration costs remain part of the story.



COCO also fits into a broader consumer shift toward functional and better-for-you beverages. Celsius Holdings CELH is relevant in this context as a global functional beverage company behind brands including CELSIUS, Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy. Monster Beverage Corporation MNST is another key beverage peer, with subsidiaries that develop and market energy drinks across several product lines.

The Risks Are Not Minor

The upgrade does not remove execution risk. Management expects second-half gross margin to be lower than first-half levels as cost inflation, packaging, domestic logistics and supplier energy costs flow through the business.

The second-quarter gross margin of 49% also benefited from tariff refunds, which added about 700 basis points. That makes the quarter a difficult benchmark for future profitability.



Growth could also moderate as Vita Coco laps prior-year distributor inventory builds and the Walmart load-in. Private-label growth helps sales, but a higher mix of lower-margin private-label products may limit consolidated margin expansion.



Valuation is another consideration. COCO trades at 34.14X forward 12-month earnings, above the Zacks sub-industry at 19.98X, the Zacks sector at 17.71X and the S&P 500 at 20.14X. The premium reflects growth, but it leaves less room for disappointment.



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Bottom Line on COCO Stock

COCO looks attractive for growth-focused investors who can tolerate valuation risk and quarterly volatility. Brand demand, international momentum, a clean balance sheet and higher guidance support the stock’s favorable setup.



The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

It also has a Growth Score of A and Momentum Score of A, while its VGM Score is C and Value Score is F. The Zacks Rank signals positive near-term earnings estimate momentum. The Growth and Momentum scores point to favorable characteristics for investors seeking expanding earnings and price strength, while the weak Value Score shows the stock is not cheap.



COCO is worth considering after the outlook upgrade, but the better fit is for investors prioritizing growth and momentum over valuation. Cost pressure, capacity needs and Copra integration should stay on the watchlist.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.