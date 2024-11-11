Cochlear Limited Updates on Share Buy-back Progress

Cochlear Limited (AU:COH) has released an update.

Cochlear Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the acquisition of 2,000 additional ordinary shares, bringing the total to 39,500 shares bought back. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, potentially impacting the stock’s supply and demand dynamics.

