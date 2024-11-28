Cochlear Limited Updates on Ongoing Securities Buy-Back

Cochlear Limited (AU:COH) has released an update.
Cochlear Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 2,500 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of 60,300 securities repurchased before that. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.
