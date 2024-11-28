Cochlear Limited Updates on Ongoing Securities Buy-Back

Cochlear Limited (AU:COH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cochlear Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 2,500 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of 60,300 securities repurchased before that. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:COH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.