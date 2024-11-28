News & Insights

Stocks

Cochlear Limited Updates on Ongoing Securities Buy-Back

November 28, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cochlear Limited (AU:COH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cochlear Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 2,500 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of 60,300 securities repurchased before that. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:COH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHEOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.