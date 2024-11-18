Cochlear Limited Director Boosts Securities Holdings

Cochlear Limited (AU:COH) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Cochlear Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Diggory William Howitt, who has acquired 13,445 Long Term Incentive Options and 4,309 Long Term Incentive Performance Rights. This acquisition reflects a growing commitment to the company, as the director’s holdings in these securities have significantly increased.

For further insights into AU:COH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.