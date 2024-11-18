Cochlear Limited Director Boosts Securities Holdings

Cochlear Limited (AU:COH) has released an update.
Cochlear Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Diggory William Howitt, who has acquired 13,445 Long Term Incentive Options and 4,309 Long Term Incentive Performance Rights. This acquisition reflects a growing commitment to the company, as the director’s holdings in these securities have significantly increased.
