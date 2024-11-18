News & Insights

Stocks

Cochlear Limited Director Boosts Securities Holdings

November 18, 2024 — 05:21 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cochlear Limited (AU:COH) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Cochlear Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Diggory William Howitt, who has acquired 13,445 Long Term Incentive Options and 4,309 Long Term Incentive Performance Rights. This acquisition reflects a growing commitment to the company, as the director’s holdings in these securities have significantly increased.

For further insights into AU:COH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHEOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.