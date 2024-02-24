Cochlear Limited - Depositary Receipt () (CHEOY) Price Target Increased by 11.05% to 94.91

The average one-year price target for Cochlear Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:CHEOY) has been revised to 94.91 / share. This is an increase of 11.05% from the prior estimate of 85.47 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.96 to a high of 125.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.07% from the latest reported closing price of 111.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cochlear Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEOY is 0.24%, an increase of 5.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.52% to 6,283K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 871K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEOY by 7.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 515K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEOY by 13.29% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 431K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEOY by 8.08% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 273K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing a decrease of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEOY by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.