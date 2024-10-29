Cochlear Limited Announces New Share Issuance

Cochlear Limited (AU:COH) has released an update.

Cochlear Limited has announced a new issuance of ordinary shares, with 94 securities set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange on October 31, 2024. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme and highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to motivate its workforce while providing attractive opportunities for investors.

For further insights into AU:COH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.