Cochlear Limited Announces New Share Issuance

October 29, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Cochlear Limited (AU:COH) has released an update.

Cochlear Limited has announced a new issuance of ordinary shares, with 94 securities set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange on October 31, 2024. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme and highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to motivate its workforce while providing attractive opportunities for investors.

