Cochlear, Demant contest UK regulator's Oticon deal concerns

March 20, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - The UK's anti-trust regulator said on Monday that hearing device maker Cochlear COH.AX and Copenhagen-based Demant DEMANT.CO had denied that the Australian firm's purchase of Demant's hearing implants business would lead to any competition concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement that both Demant and Cochlear contested the regulator's Phase 1 findings that other hearing solutions are not good alternatives for bone conduction implants.

The CMA has set a June 5 deadline for its in-depth phase 2 probe into Cochlear's purchase of Demant's Oticon Medical business.

