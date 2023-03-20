Cochlear, Demant contest UK regulator's Oticon deal concerns

March 20 (Reuters) - The UK's anti-trust regulator said on Monday that hearing device maker Cochlear COH.AX and Copenhagen-based Demant DEMANT.CO had denied that the Australian firm's purchase of Demant's hearing implants business would lead to any competition concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement that both Demant and Cochlear contested the regulator's Phase 1 findings that other hearing solutions are not good alternatives for bone conduction implants.

The CMA has set a June 5 deadline for its in-depth phase 2 probe into Cochlear's purchase of Demant's Oticon Medical business.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.