Cochlear (ASX:COH) Price Target Increased by 6.03% to 245.46

The average one-year price target for Cochlear (ASX:COH) has been revised to 245.46 / share. This is an increase of 6.03% from the prior estimate of 231.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 294.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.17% from the latest reported closing price of 273.26 / share.

Cochlear Maintains 1.21% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.21%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cochlear. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COH is 0.24%, a decrease of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 6,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 848K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COH by 8.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 508K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COH by 5.11% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 431K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 349K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COH by 6.32% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 321K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COH by 3.32% over the last quarter.

