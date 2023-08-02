Cochlear - ADR (CHEOY) Price Target Increased by 5.90% to 77.98

The average one-year price target for Cochlear - ADR (OTC:CHEOY) has been revised to 77.98 / share. This is an increase of 5.90% from the prior estimate of 73.64 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.64 to a high of 93.73 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.91% from the latest reported closing price of 78.70 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cochlear - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEOY is 0.02%, an increase of 18.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of Cochlear Limited (Incorporated under the laws of Australia)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
- Certification under Rule 466
- Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares representing Ordinary Shares of Cochlear Limited (Incorporated under the laws of Australia)
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.