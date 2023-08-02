Cochlear - ADR (CHEOY) Price Target Increased by 5.90% to 77.98

The average one-year price target for Cochlear - ADR (OTC:CHEOY) has been revised to 77.98 / share. This is an increase of 5.90% from the prior estimate of 73.64 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.64 to a high of 93.73 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.91% from the latest reported closing price of 78.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cochlear - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEOY is 0.02%, an increase of 18.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

