Cochlear - ADR (CHEOY) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 83.47

The average one-year price target for Cochlear - ADR (OTC:CHEOY) has been revised to 83.47 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 79.16 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 67.16 to a high of 102.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.00% from the latest reported closing price of 86.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cochlear - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEOY is 0.00%, a decrease of 81.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.47% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEOY by 11.39% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 517.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEOY by 82.37% over the last quarter.

