Commodities

Coceral sees EU+UK soft wheat crop fall, rapeseed rise next year

Contributor
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Published

Soft wheat production in the European Union and the United Kingdom is expected to fall to 139.8 million tonnes in 2022, down from 143.2 million tonnes in 2021, up from lobby Coceral said on Monday.

Corrects to show soft wheat production seen down on year

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Soft wheat production in the European Union and the United Kingdom is expected to fall to 139.8 million tonnes in 2022, down from 143.2 million tonnes in 2021, up from lobby Coceral said on Monday.

In its first forecasts for next year's harvest, Coceral said it expected EU and UK rapeseed production at 20.0 million tonnes, up from 18.5 million tonnes this year.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular