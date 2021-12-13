Coceral sees EU+UK soft wheat crop fall, rapeseed rise next year

Corrects to show soft wheat production seen down on year

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Soft wheat production in the European Union and the United Kingdom is expected to fall to 139.8 million tonnes in 2022, down from 143.2 million tonnes in 2021, up from lobby Coceral said on Monday.

In its first forecasts for next year's harvest, Coceral said it expected EU and UK rapeseed production at 20.0 million tonnes, up from 18.5 million tonnes this year.

