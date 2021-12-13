Coceral sees EU and UK soft wheat crop fall, rapeseed rise next year

Adds detail

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Soft wheat production in the European Union and the United Kingdom is expected to fall next year as yields in the Balkan region return to average levels after record crops this year, grain industry association Coceral said on Monday.

In its first forecasts for next year's harvest, Coceral projected soft wheat production in the 27-country EU plus the UK at 139.8 million tonnes in 2022, down from 143.2 million tonnes in 2021.

Romanian soft wheat output was forecast to drop to 7.9 million tonnes from 11.1 million while Bulgaria's crop was pegged at 5.7 million tonnes against 7.2 million.

For France, the EU's biggest wheat producer, the 2022 crop was projected to fall to 34.5 million tonnes from 35.3 million, while in number two grower Germany soft wheat production was forecast to rise to 22.1 million tonnes from 21.4 million.

For barley, 2022 production in the EU and the UK was seen falling slightly 59.0 million tonnes from 59.4 million this year.

Corn production would also be little changed, at 66.4 million tonnes against 66.3 million in 2021, with a much higher expected crop in Hungary offseting slightly lower output forecast in Poland, Germany, France, and Romania, Coceral said.

For rapeseed, Europe's main oilseed crop, Coceral said it expected EU and UK production at 20.0 million tonnes, up from 18.5 million tonnes this year.

The sharp increase was mainly due to higher plantings in several countries, including Germany, France, Britain, Romania, and Bulgaria, it said.

Rapeseed production in France next year was forecast to rise to 3.7 million tonnes from 3.3 million this year, in Germany to 3.6 million from 3.5 million and in Britain to 1.6 million from 1.1 million.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Louise Heavens)

