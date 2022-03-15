Coceral raises EU plus UK soft wheat and maize production forecasts

Adds detail

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Grain trade association Coceral on Tuesday raised its forecast of soft wheat and maize (corn) production this year in the European Union and Britain mainly because of expectations for large crops in the southeastern part of the bloc.

The lobby now expects the 2022 soft wheat harvest in the EU plus Britain at 141.3 million tonnes, up from an initial 139.8 million estimated in December but still below the 143.2 million tonnes harvested in 2021, it said in a statement.

It raised its estimate for the 2022 Romanian soft wheat harvest by 850,000 tonnes to 8.7 million tonnes and added 350,000 tonnes to its Bulgarian wheat crop forecast, now projected at 6.1 million tonnes.

Coceral also raised its maize (corn) production estimate for the EU plus Britain to 67.3 million tonnes, up from 66.4 million in December and 67.2 million last year.

The expected maize crop in Romania was lifted by 530,000 tonnes to 12.2 million tonnnes and by 260,000 tonnes in Bulgaria to 3.8 million tonnes.

In contrast, Coceral cut its outlook for rapeseed production in the EU plus Britain to 19.3 million tonnes from 20.0 million in December and 18.5 million tonnes last year.

