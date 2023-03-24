Commodities

Coceral raises 2023 EU wheat, rapeseed crop forecasts, cuts corn

March 24, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - Grain trade association Coceral on Friday increased its forecast of this year's soft wheat production in the European Union and Britain to 144.5 million tonnes from 143.3 million estimated in December.

It also raised its estimate for the 2023 EU + UK rapeseed production, now seen at to 21.1 million tonnes, up from 20.4 million in December, while it cut its corn production forecast to 62.3 million tonnes, from 64.5 million.

