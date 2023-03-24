Coceral raises 2023 EU wheat, rapeseed crop forecasts, cuts corn

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - Grain trade association Coceral on Friday increased its forecast of this year's soft wheat production in the European Union and Britain to 144.5 million tonnes from 143.3 million estimated in December.

It also raised its estimate for the 2023 EU + UK rapeseed production, now seen at to 21.1 million tonnes, up from 20.4 million in December, while it cut its corn production forecast to 62.3 million tonnes, from 64.5 million.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.