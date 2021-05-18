Coceral raises 2021 EU-27 soft wheat crop forecast to 130.9 mln T

Adds detail

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - Grain trade association Coceral on Tuesday raised its forecast of this year's soft wheat production in the European Union, citing excellent yield prospects in Balkan countries and Spain.

Soft wheat output in the EU's 27 member states was now projected at 130.9 tonnes, up from 126.6 million estimated in March and 10% above last year's crop of 118.7 million tonnes, Coceral said.

Consultancy Strategie Grains last week also pointed to good harvest prospects in southeast Europe as it kept unchanged its monthly outlook for the EU-27 soft wheat crop, despite a reduced estimate for France due to cold, dry weather.

For the EU-27 plus Britain, Coceral increased its soft wheat production forecast to 145.8 million tonnes from 141.5 million previously.

Forecast barley production in the EU was raised to 55.4 million tonnes from 54.5 million, Coceral said, pointing to good crop prospects in most of the EU.

However, the expected crop was still down from 55.9 million tonnes last year. On an EU + UK basis, production was forecast to fall more sharply, to 62.4 million tonnes from 64.0 million, reflecting a drop in spring barley sowing in the UK.

EU maize production in 2021 was pegged by Coceral at 64.7 million tonnes, up from 63.5 million expected in March and 62.5 million last year, with a sharp rise in output seen in the Balkan countries.

For rapeseed, Coceral kept unchanged its outlook for the EU-27 crop forecast at 16.6 million tonnes, up from 16.1 million last year, and the EU + UK crop, at 17.6 million tonnes, also up slightly from 17.2 million in 2020.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and David Evans)

