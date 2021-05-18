Coceral raises 2021 EU-27 soft wheat crop forecast to 130.9 mln T

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - Grain trade association Coceral on Tuesday raised its forecast of this year's soft wheat production in the European Union's 27 member states to 130.9 tonnes from 126.6 million estimated in March.

