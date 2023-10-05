News & Insights

Commodities

Coceral cuts EU + UK soft wheat crop estimate to 141 mln T

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

October 05, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Grain trade association Coceral on Thursday lowered its estimate of this year's soft wheat crop in the European Union and Britain to 141.0 million metric tons from 142.4 million projected in June.

Coceral in a note also lowered its estimates for this year's barley, corn and rapeseed crops, saying dryness in northern Europe had had a bigger impact than expected on grain harvests.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.