Coceral cuts EU + UK soft wheat crop estimate to 141 mln T

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Grain trade association Coceral on Thursday lowered its estimate of this year's soft wheat crop in the European Union and Britain to 141.0 million metric tons from 142.4 million projected in June.

Coceral in a note also lowered its estimates for this year's barley, corn and rapeseed crops, saying dryness in northern Europe had had a bigger impact than expected on grain harvests.

