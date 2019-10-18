Coca-Cola's quarterly sales tops Wall Street expectations

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales on Friday, boosted by demand for zero-sugar sodas and Coca-Cola Plus Coffee.

Net operating revenue climbed 8.3% to $9.51 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, beating the average analyst estimate of $9.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said it now expects full-year organic revenue growth excluding currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures to be at least 5%, from its previous forecast of 5% growth.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2153; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.