Coca-Cola's Q4 Metrics Signal Growth or Slowing Momentum?

The Coca-Cola Company’s KO fourth-quarter 2025 results continued to exhibit growth along with signs of moderating momentum. The company’s revenues and earnings per share (EPS) improved year over year, with the latter surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. KO gained a global value share in the total non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages category in the reported quarter. Quarterly results highlight KO’s success in its resilient, all-weather strategy, supported by effective pricing in global markets. Strategic revenue-growth management and affordability initiatives are acting as further tailwinds.



Coca-Cola’s comparable currency-neutral EPS grew 11% in the fourth quarter. However, revenues showed a modest growth of 2% from the year-earlier period. Organic revenues rose 5% from the prior-year quarter, led by growth across most segments. Organic revenues improved 4% year over year in North America, 5% in the Asia Pacific, 10% in Latin America, 6% in EMEA and 1% in Bottling Investments.



The net operating revenues in North America were $4.94 billion in fourth-quarter 2025, better than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.91 billion. Latin America’s net operating revenues were $1.697 billion compared with the consensus mark of $1.695 billion. EMEA, Asia Pacific and Bottling Investments reported net operating revenues of $2.68 billion, $1.14 billion and $1.52 billion, respectively, missing the consensus estimates of $2.75 billion, $1.21 billion and $1.63 billion.



Coca-Cola expects steady revenue and earnings growth in 2026, driven by innovation, portfolio diversification and continued focus on healthier beverage offerings. For 2026, organic revenues are likely to grow 4-5%, while comparable currency-neutral EPS is expected to increase 5-6% year over year. Coca-Cola remains focused on adapting to consumer and channel shifts in collaboration with bottlers to sustain long-term strength.

KO’s Competitors

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP reported robust fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein revenues and EPS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. PEP witnessed accelerated net revenue growth from the previous quarter, reflecting its ability to navigate a challenging environment. Steady momentum in its North America beverage business and resilient growth across the international markets acted as tailwinds. Continued innovation, cost optimization and portfolio reshaping helped drive PepsiCo’s solid results despite ongoing supply-chain and inflationary pressures.



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD, aka AB InBev, reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Nevertheless, the top and bottom lines improved year over year. Bottom-line growth reflected positive business momentum, owing to the strength of BUD’s diversified footprint and consumer demand for its megabrands. Revenues reflected the strong performance of its premium and super premium beer brands. AB InBev’s revenues for the megabrands increased 4.1% year over year in 2025.

KO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Coca-Cola have gained 13.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 15.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, KO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16X compared with the industry’s average of 20.08X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 7.7% and 7.5%, respectively. The estimates for the aforesaid years have moved north in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



