Is Coca-Cola's Pricing Power Still Driving Revenue Growth in 2026?

Pricing remains an important growth lever for The Coca-Cola Company KO, but its revenue story is becoming increasingly balanced between pricing and volume gains. Organic revenues increased 10% in the first quarter of 2026, supported by a 3% rise in unit case volume and 2% price/mix growth. Management noted that pricing actions contributed roughly four percentage points to the price/mix, although this was partly offset by an unfavorable mix across several markets.



The company's ability to sustain pricing reflects the strength of its brands and sophisticated revenue growth management capabilities. Coca-Cola continues to adjust pricing, packaging and promotional strategies based on local market conditions while protecting consumer affordability. Management emphasized that affordability remains a key pillar of the company's growth strategy, particularly for lower-income consumers facing economic pressure. In North America, Coca-Cola expanded affordable single-serve and multi-serve offerings to retain consumers within its franchise rather than sacrificing volume.



Management expects a more balanced growth algorithm throughout 2026, with the volume and price/mix contributing relatively equally to the top-line expansion. While pricing remains embedded in Coca-Cola's strategy, the company is increasingly prioritizing consumer recruitment, market share gains and transaction growth. Management suggested that quarterly fluctuations may occur, but Coca-Cola remains committed to balancing volume growth with pricing initiatives.



The company's confidence is supported by strong brand momentum, innovation and market execution. Coca-Cola delivered volume growth across all operating segments and extended its streak of value-share gains to 20 consecutive quarters. As inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and consumer pressures persist, Coca-Cola's pricing power remains a competitive advantage. However, 2026 appears less about aggressive pricing and more about leveraging pricing alongside affordability, innovation and consumer-centric execution to sustain long-term revenue growth.

KO’s Peers: Is Pricing Power Also Driving Growth at PEP & MNST?

Pricing has been a major growth engine for beverage companies in recent years, but as inflation moderates and consumers become more value-conscious, the key question is whether PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST can still rely on pricing actions to drive revenue growth.



PepsiCo's pricing power remains an important contributor to growth in 2026, though the company is increasingly relying on a balanced mix of pricing, affordability initiatives and innovation. In first-quarter 2026, organic revenues rose 2.6%, supported by effective net pricing and modest volume gains, while management highlighted affordability investments and brand restaging efforts as key growth drivers. PepsiCo expects organic revenue growth of 2-4%, suggesting pricing remains a tailwind, but sustainable growth will also depend on volume recovery and continued consumer demand across its beverage and snack portfolios.



Monster Beverage's pricing power continues to support revenue growth in 2026, but it is working alongside strong category demand, innovation and international expansion. Management noted that pricing actions implemented in late 2025 are performing as expected, with modest inflationary pricing helping deliver volume and revenue growth. Pricing also partially offset higher aluminum and freight costs in the quarter. Looking ahead, Monster Beverage remains open to additional pricing opportunities while monitoring consumer resilience and category health, suggesting pricing remains an effective growth lever.

KO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Coca-Cola have risen 5.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s return of 7.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, KO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57X compared with the industry’s average of 19.08X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 8.7% and 6.9%, respectively. Estimates for the aforesaid years have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



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Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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