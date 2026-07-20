Coca-Cola's Pricing Power: Is it Still Driving Growth in 2026?

The Coca-Cola Company's KO pricing power remains an important growth driver. Still, the company's strategy has clearly evolved from relying primarily on price increases to pursuing a more balanced combination of pricing, affordability and volume growth. Management has emphasized that sustainable top-line expansion depends on maintaining equilibrium between pricing actions and consumer demand rather than maximizing price realization alone.



In the first quarter of 2026, Coca-Cola generated price/mix growth primarily through pricing actions, while offsetting some of that benefit with affordability initiatives and favorable package architecture. Management acknowledged that lower-income consumers continue to face economic pressure and highlighted its focus on offering attractive entry-price packs, multi-serve formats and value offerings across key markets. Rather than sacrificing volumes to protect pricing, Coca-Cola is using sophisticated revenue growth management capabilities to tailor pricing strategies by geography, channel and consumer segment.



Management stressed that pricing remains fully embedded within the company's long-term growth algorithm, but not at the expense of consumer relevance. The company expects pricing and volume to contribute more evenly throughout 2026, with quarterly fluctuations depending on market conditions. This balanced approach reflects Coca-Cola's confidence that its strong brand portfolio, localized execution and digital capabilities allow it to protect margins while preserving demand.



The company also reiterated that its revenue growth management architecture continues to provide a strong foundation for sustaining margins despite commodity inflation. Combined with productivity initiatives and targeted commercial investments, Coca-Cola believes that it can continue navigating macroeconomic uncertainty while maintaining healthy profitability. Management reaffirmed its 2026 organic revenue growth guidance and expressed confidence that balanced pricing, affordability initiatives and consistent volume gains will continue driving durable growth throughout 2026.

Is Pricing Power Driving Growth for PEP & MNST?

Like Coca-Cola, pricing power has long been a defining strength for PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST, but as consumers become more value-conscious in 2026.



PepsiCo's pricing power remains an important contributor to growth, but the company is increasingly relying on a balanced strategy that combines effective net pricing with volume expansion and affordability initiatives. Management highlighted that organic revenue growth benefited from pricing while also emphasizing investments in price-pack architecture, value offerings and portfolio innovation to support demand amid tightening consumer budgets. This shift suggests PepsiCo is prioritizing sustainable, volume-led growth rather than depending solely on price increases to drive performance.



Monster Beverage's pricing power remains an important growth lever, but it is complemented by strong category demand, innovation and disciplined revenue growth management. Management noted that pricing actions implemented in late 2025 are performing as expected, with the resilient energy drink category continuing to support volume and revenue growth. The company also continues evaluating selective pricing opportunities while balancing consumer demand, retailer response and category health.

Zacks Rundown for Coca-Cola

KO shares have rallied 16.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 11.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Coca-Cola is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11X, higher than the industry’s 19.04X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 8.7% and 6.8%, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been unchanged in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.