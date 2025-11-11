Coca-Cola's Premium Price Tag: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?

The Coca-Cola Company KO has maintained a strong growth trajectory, which reflects its strong market positioning, brand power and long-term growth potential compared with other non-alcoholic beverage companies.



However, the company’s current forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 22.13X raises concerns about whether the stock's valuation is justified. This multiple is significantly higher than the Zacks Beverages – Soft Drinks industry average of 17.8X, making the stock appear relatively expensive.



The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of Coca-Cola is 5.99X, above the industry’s 4.38X. This adds to investor unease, especially considering its Value Score of F, which suggests it may not be a strong value proposition at current levels.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KO Stock's Premium Valuation Surpasses Peers

At 22.13X P/E, Coca-Cola trades at a significant premium to its industry peers. The company’s peers, such as PepsiCo Inc. PEP, Keurig Dr Pepper KDP and Primo Brands Corporation PRMB, are delivering solid growth and trade at more reasonable multiples. PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper and Primo Brands have forward 12-month P/E ratios of 16.79X, 12.14X and 10.7X — all significantly lower than that of KO. At such levels, Coca-Cola’s valuation seems out of step with its growth trajectory.



KO’s premium valuation reflects investors’ high confidence in its growth prospects, though the stock currently appears somewhat stretched. To justify this premium, the company must continue to deliver consistent performance and innovation-driven growth.



Coca-Cola’s strategy of offering “something for everyone to drink,” supported by innovation, digital expansion and portfolio diversification, remains central to sustaining its leadership. Continued success in these areas may reinforce its competitive edge, while any stumble in execution or market response may challenge the soft drink giant’s ability to sustain its elevated valuation.



In the year-to-date period, the company’s shares have jumped 13.3%, outperforming the broader industry’s rally of 5.7% and the Consumer Staples sector’s decline of 1.8%. However, the company has underperformed the S&P 500’s growth of 16.1% in the same period.



Moreover, KO’s performance is notably stronger than that of its competitors, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper and Primo Brands, which have declined 6.2%, 18.7% and 49.4%, respectively, in the year-to-date period.

Coca-Cola Stock’s YTD Return



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At its current price of $70.52, the KO stock trades 16.3% above its 52-week low mark of $60.62 and 5.2% below its 52-week high mark of $74.38.



Coca-Cola is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bearish sentiment. It highlights investor confidence and increasing buying interest. SMA is an essential tool in technical analysis that helps investors evaluate price trends by smoothing out short-term fluctuations. This approach also provides a clearer perspective on a stock's long-term direction.

Coca-Cola Stock Trades Above 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Driving KO’s Stock Momentum?

Coca-Cola’s recent stock strength stems from its solid fundamentals, consistent execution and ability to navigate a dynamic consumer environment with agility. The beverage giant delivered robust third-quarter 2025 results, fueled by strong organic revenue growth across key categories and geographies. Its diversified portfolio, spanning sparkling soft drinks, juice, hydration, coffee and emerging energy segments, continues to benefit from balanced pricing actions and sustained brand momentum.



Innovation and digital transformation are central to Coca-Cola’s growth narrative. The company’s “Total Beverage Company” strategy is paying off, with product launches, premiumization and category expansions driving consumer engagement. Strong pricing power, combined with disciplined cost management, has supported healthy operating margins despite inflationary pressures. In particular, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and the energy portfolio have maintained double-digit growth, showcasing the strength of its innovation pipeline and relevance to evolving consumer preferences.



Geographically, emerging markets remain a powerful growth engine, delivering double-digit volume expansion, driven by affordability initiatives and localized marketing. Strategic investments in digital commerce, data analytics and personalized marketing have also enhanced distribution efficiency and consumer connection.



With its resilient global presence, strong pricing discipline and ongoing investment in brand-led growth, Coca-Cola appears well-positioned for steady earnings expansion. The company’s ability to balance premiumization with affordability, alongside its diversified global footprint, continues to underpin investor confidence, keeping momentum in the stock as it rides a wave of sustained demand and long-term structural strength.

Estimate Revision Trend for KO

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days. For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s revenues and EPS implies 2.7% and 3.5% year-over-year growth, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 revenues and earnings suggests 5.6% and 8% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is KO Stock Worth Your Investment?

Coca-Cola’s stock momentum underscores investor optimism, supported by its solid fundamentals, broad portfolio and consistent execution. Upward estimate revisions for earnings reflect growing confidence in the company’s steady growth trajectory and ability to sustain earnings momentum through innovation, digital expansion and disciplined cost management. The beverage leader’s strong presence across geographies, particularly in emerging markets, enhances its long-term growth prospects.



However, the stock’s premium valuation remains a sticking point. Trading well above industry averages on both earnings and sales multiples, Coca-Cola appears expensive relative to peers. This elevated pricing leaves limited room for error and demands continued strong performance to justify investor enthusiasm.



Overall, while near-term valuation concerns persist, Coca-Cola’s resilient business model, robust brand equity and consistent estimate upgrades suggest that its stock remains a compelling long-term holding for growth-oriented investors. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.