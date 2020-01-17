Coca-Cola's Powerade Launches 2 New Products

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola's Powerade sports drink brand expanded its product lineup by introducing two new zero-sugar products.

This is the first expansion by the Powerade in over a decade. The expansion comes amid a double-digit growth in the sports water category. The last time Coca-Cola introduced a new sports dink line was when it launched the Powerade Zero in 2007.

Coca-Cola said it will roll out the Powerade Ultra in late January, with new packaging inspired by its proprietary Powerade ION4 Advanced Electrolyte System.

The Powerade Ultra includes creatine, branched-chain amino acids, vitamins B3, B6 and B12 and 50 percent more ION4 electrolytes compared to the original Powerade.

According to Coca-Cola, it is the first ready-to-drink sports beverage to include shelf-stabilized creatine, a compound produced in the human body from specific amino acids and stored in the muscle.

The company said its North America R&D developed a breakthrough process to stabilize creatine, bringing the product from concept to final formulation in six months.

Coca-Cola will launch Powerade Power Water, an electrolyte-enhanced sports drink, in mid-February. The product features ION4 electrolytes and vitamins B3, B6 and B12. Powerade's ION4 system replaces the four primary electrolytes lost in sweat - sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium.

Powerade Ultra will be available in Mixed Berry, White Cherry and Citrus Blast.

Powerade Power Water will also be available in three flavors - Berry Cherry, Tropical Mango and Cucumber Lime. It will be offered in six-unit multi-packs of 16.9-oz. flat-cap bottles and individual 20-oz. sport cap bottles.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the U.S. sports drink market is expected to witness significant growth and expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.8 percent during the period from 2019 to 2025. The market is dominated by brands such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.

Some of the key players such as Gatorade and PowerAde of PepsiCo and Coca-Cola respectively, are proving to be profitable due to their wide product portfolio, the report added.

