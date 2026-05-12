Coca-Cola's Energy Drink Expansion: Growth Catalyst Ahead?

The Coca-Cola Company KO appears to be strengthening its position in the fast-growing energy drinks market through constant innovation, distribution scale and strategic partnerships aimed at capturing rising global demand for energy beverages. Accordingly, KO’s energy strategy mainly revolves around premium and functional beverages, focused on products with added benefits.



The company continues to expand its presence by significant innovations across energy brands, new flavor launches and healthier product offerings tailored to evolving consumer preferences. Coca-Cola is also leveraging its partnership with Monster Beverage MNST to strengthen its foothold in the global energy drinks space while using its vast distribution network to accelerate market penetration across both the developed and emerging regions.



Coca-Cola is becoming increasingly customer-centric by leveraging its four I’s, including insights, innovation, intimacy and integrated execution, to better connect with evolving consumer preferences. The company highlighted that consumers are increasingly seeking functional and premium beverages tailored to specific occasions, including products with energy, hydration and low- or zero-sugar benefits.



In a bid to capture the higher drinking occasions, the company has relaunched Coca-Cola Zero Zero, having zero sugar, zero caffeine and zero calories with a refreshed visual identity, expanded availability and targeted activations. Coca-Cola Zero Zero had a robust trial, positive repeat rates and contributed to the trademark Coca-Cola growing volumes. The company has been benefiting from sturdy partnerships and category expansion opportunities.



The growing beverage innovation, including crafted beverage offerings and flavored beverage platforms, is creating incremental consumption occasions. In addition, the company continues to pursue balanced growth through a combination of affordability initiatives, disciplined pricing and continuous product innovation. Coca-Cola’s broader strategy around premiumization, digital engagement and consumer-centric execution could support sustained momentum in energy and functional beverages, positioning it for long-term growth.

KO’s Peers

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP is aggressively expanding its presence in the energy drinks market through innovation, strategic partnerships and portfolio diversification. PEP is seeing growth in Pepsi Zero Sugar and certain flavored varieties, continued momentum in functional hydration with Gatorade Zero Sugar and Gatorlyte, and distribution progress for energy through the Alani Nu partnership. PepsiCo’s energy strategy focuses heavily on zero-sugar offerings, functional ingredients and lifestyle-oriented branding aimed at fitness enthusiasts and convenience-channel shoppers.



Monster Beverage drives volumes through product innovation and portfolio expansion, launching new flavors and zero-sugar options. MNST continues to uphold its value leadership in the global energy drinks category, supported by sustained brand equity, strategic innovation and disciplined pricing. Monster Beverage’s balanced approach to product mix and promotional investments has helped it defend market share and deliver consistent growth, even amid the competitive and inflationary pressures.

KO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Coca-Cola have gained 10.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 12%.



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From a valuation standpoint, KO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54X compared with the industry’s average of 19.07X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 8.7% and 6.9%, respectively. The estimates for the aforesaid years have moved north in the past 30 days.



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Coca-Cola stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.