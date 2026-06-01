Coca-Cola's Dividend Strength: Still a Reliable Income Play?

The Coca-Cola Company KO remains one of the most dependable dividend stocks in the market, and its latest earnings results reinforce that reputation. In the first quarter of 2026, the company delivered strong financial performance despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, marked by inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and shifting consumer spending patterns. Revenues grew 11% year over year, while comparable earnings per share increased 18%, reflecting the strength of Coca-Cola’s global brand portfolio and pricing power.



Perhaps most important for dividend investors, Coca-Cola generated $1.8 billion in free cash flow in the quarter, an increase from the prior year. Management also highlighted the company’s strong balance sheet, with net debt leverage of just 1.6X EBITDA, well below its target range. This financial flexibility allows Coca-Cola to continue investing in growth initiatives while maintaining its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.



Management emphasized confidence in the company’s long-term cash flow generation and reiterated its capital allocation strategy of balancing business reinvestment with shareholder returns.



Coca-Cola recently raised its quarterly dividend to 53 cents per share, or $2.12 annualized, marking its 64th consecutive annual dividend increase. Its next listed payment is July 1, 2026, for shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026. The annual dividend implies a payout ratio of 68% — high, but still reasonable for a mature, cash-generative consumer staples company.



The company also raised its 2026 earnings outlook. It expects comparable EPS of $3.24-$3.27, implying a 8-9% growth in 2026, providing support for future dividend sustainability.



While commodity inflation and geopolitical risks remain factors to watch, Coca-Cola’s diversified operations, strong brand equity and proven ability to navigate economic cycles position it well for continued cash generation. For income-focused investors, Coca-Cola continues to offer a compelling combination of stability, dividend reliability and moderate growth potential. The latest quarter suggests that KO remains a dependable income play in an uncertain market environment.

KO’s Peers: PEP & KDP’s Dividend Playbook

When evaluating Coca-Cola’s dividend appeal, investors should also consider key beverage rivals PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP, both of which have built shareholder-friendly capital return strategies centered on consistent dividend growth, strong cash generation and resilient consumer demand.



PepsiCo remains a dependable income stock, supported by strong cash generation and a long history of rewarding shareholders. In its first-quarter 2026 earnings update, the company reaffirmed its commitment to disciplined capital allocation, a strong balance sheet and shareholder returns. PepsiCo expects total cash returns of $8.9 billion for 2026, including $7.9 billion in dividends. The company also announced a 4% increase in its annualized dividend, marking its 54th consecutive annual dividend hike. The annual dividend implies a payout ratio of 69%. With management projecting free cash flow conversion of at least 80% and core EPS growth of 5-7%, PepsiCo’s dividend appears well supported, reinforcing its appeal as a reliable income play despite a more uncertain macroeconomic environment.



Keurig Dr Pepper remains an attractive income stock, backed by solid cash generation and a commitment to shareholder returns. On its first-quarter 2026earnings call management reaffirmed expectations for $2.5 billion in free cash flow this year. The annual dividend implies a payout ratio of 46%. It highlighted that cash generation will support dividends while enabling debt reduction following the JDE Peet’s acquisition. The company also emphasized disciplined capital allocation and long-term financial flexibility. While leverage remains elevated after the acquisition, KDP’s stable beverage portfolio, strong cash flows and focus on shareholder value support its position as a reliable dividend play.

Zacks Rundown for Coca-Cola

KO shares have risen 13% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 10%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Coca-Cola is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56X, higher than the industry’s 19X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 8.7% and 7%, respectively. Earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have moved up by a penny in the past 30 days.



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Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.