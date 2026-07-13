Coca-Cola's Digital Push: Will It Enhance Consumer Engagement?

The Coca-Cola Company's KO digital transformation is evolving from a marketing support tool into a core pillar of its consumer engagement strategy. In first-quarter 2026, management repeatedly emphasized that digital capabilities are helping the company become more consumer-centric by delivering greater precision in how it reaches, understands and serves consumers. Rather than relying on broad campaigns, Coca-Cola is using data, personalization and connected experiences to strengthen engagement and encourage repeat purchases.



A key element of this strategy is connected packaging. Through the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour campaign, consumers can scan Coca-Cola packages to access interactive experiences, games, music, ticket giveaways and personalized content. Beyond driving engagement, these interactions provide valuable consumer insights that help Coca-Cola tailor future campaigns and product offerings more effectively. Management believes that this creates a direct link between brand engagement and purchase behavior while strengthening retailer partnerships through transaction-focused campaigns.



Digital capabilities also complement Coca-Cola's broader "4 I's" framework of insights, innovation, intimacy and integrated execution. Consumer data is shaping product innovation, such as the launch of Coca-Cola Zero Zero in Europe after identifying that many consumers seek caffeine-free beverages during evening occasions. The company is pairing these insights with targeted packaging, pricing and marketing to improve trial and repeat purchases. Similar localized digital campaigns support Sprite, Fuze Tea and regional brands across the global markets.



Importantly, Coca-Cola is embedding digital engagement across its distribution network rather than limiting it to marketing. Management noted that digital tools are helping connect consumers, retailers and bottling partners while improving execution at scale. As Coca-Cola continues integrating personalized experiences with its extensive global reach, its digital investments could deepen consumer relationships, improve campaign effectiveness and create a stronger platform for sustained long-term engagement.

Is Digital Push Driving Growth for PEP & MNST?

Digital engagement is becoming a key competitive battleground in the beverage industry, prompting investors to assess whether PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST are converting technology investments into stronger consumer growth.



PepsiCo is strengthening consumer engagement by combining digital activation with major global partnerships and personalized brand experiences. The company plans to leverage its FIFA, UEFA Champions League and Formula 1 sponsorships to create incremental consumer occasions, while expanding engagement through customized communications tailored to local markets and celebrations. It is also increasing consumer interactions around the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reinforcing digital and experiential marketing as key drivers of brand relevance and long-term growth.



Monster Beverage is using digital transformation primarily to strengthen its commercial and operational capabilities while supporting consumer engagement through expanding e-commerce and innovation. The company reported record monthly sales at a key online retailer in March and said that it is modernizing enterprise platforms, commercial operations and supply chains through its digital transformation initiative, including an SAP S/4HANA upgrade. These efforts aim to enhance execution, improve consumer reach and support long-term growth.

Zacks Rundown for Coca-Cola

KO shares have rallied 19.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Coca-Cola is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69X, higher than the industry’s 19.25X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 8.7% and 6.9%, respectively. Earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



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Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.