Is Coca-Cola's Brand Strength Enough to Drive Market Share Growth?

The Coca-Cola Company's KO brand portfolio continues to be a powerful competitive advantage. However, management believes sustained market share gains depend on combining brand equity with consumer-centric execution rather than relying on brand recognition alone. The company extended its streak of overall value share gains to 20 consecutive quarters while delivering 3% volume growth across every operating segment despite a volatile macroeconomic backdrop.



Management highlighted that the company's strategy revolves around strengthening its flagship brands through consumer insights, innovation and localized execution. Trademark Coca-Cola led the industry in North American retail sales growth, supported by innovations such as Coca-Cola Cherry Float, Diet Coke Cherry and expanded mini-can offerings. In Europe, Coca-Cola Zero Zero, featuring zero sugar, zero caffeine and zero calories, generated strong trial and repeat purchases by addressing evening consumption occasions. Sprite and Fuze Tea also posted robust volume growth through localized flavors and marketing campaigns tailored to regional preferences.



Beyond product innovation, Coca-Cola is leveraging digital capabilities and its extensive distribution network to reinforce brand relevance. In the first quarter, the system added more than 600,000 retail outlets, expanded off-shelf displays by double digits and installed over 340,000 cold drink equipment units to improve visibility and capture impulse purchases. Interactive packaging linked to major events such as the FIFA World Cup is also helping deepen consumer engagement while generating data to personalize future marketing efforts.



Management emphasized that its $32 billion brand portfolio, combined with the "4 I's" strategy of insights, innovation, intimacy and integrated execution, is helping recruit new consumers and strengthen loyalty. The company's consistent share gains suggest that Coca-Cola's brand strength remains a critical growth driver, but its continued success increasingly depends on executing locally while leveraging its unmatched global scale.

KO vs PEP & KDP on Brand Strength & Market Share Growth

Coca-Cola's sustained market share gains underscore the strength of its brands, but PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP are also leveraging brand investments and innovation to defend and expand their positions.



PepsiCo believes brand strength remains central to sustaining market share growth, supported by investments in innovation, affordability and portfolio refreshes. In the first quarter of 2026, brands such as Gatorade, Propel, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew and Mug Root Beer gained value and volume share, while the company continued restaging iconic brands, expanding functional offerings and increasing consumer engagement. Management said these commercial initiatives are helping improve marketplace performance and strengthen long-term competitive positioning.



Keurig Dr Pepper continues to rely on brand strength, innovation and disciplined execution to expand market share. In the first quarter of 2026, Dr Pepper's core lineup gained share, Canada Dry benefited from successful Fruit Splash innovation, while GHOST, Bloom and Electrolit delivered strong momentum through distribution gains and consumer demand. Management also highlighted increased brand investment, precision marketing and innovation as key drivers supporting sustained growth across its beverage portfolio.

Zacks Rundown for Coca-Cola

KO shares have gained 18.2% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 13.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Coca-Cola is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5X, higher than the industry’s 19.44X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 8.7% and 6.9%, respectively. Earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.