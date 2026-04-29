Coca-Cola's Beverage Portfolio Shift: Beyond Soda for Growth?

The Coca-Cola Company’s KO evolving beverage portfolio underscores its transition from a traditional soda company to a broader “total beverage” player. While sparkling soft drinks still delivered 2% volume growth in first-quarter 2026, the company is increasingly leaning on faster-growing categories like water, sports drinks, coffee and tea, which collectively grew 5% in the period. This shift reflects changing consumer preferences toward healthier and more diverse beverage options.



The company’s performance highlights this balancing act. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar rose 13%, signaling strong demand for low or no-sugar alternatives within its core soda lineup. At the same time, growth in categories like tea (up 8%) and sports drinks (up 3%) indicates that non-carbonated beverages are becoming increasingly important contributors to overall volume expansion. However, not all segments are firing equally — juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverages declined 1%, showing that diversification alone does not guarantee consistent growth.



Strategically, Coca-Cola is pairing portfolio diversification with targeted innovation and marketing. The company is leveraging premium packaging, digital engagement and localized campaigns to drive at-home and away-from-home consumption occasions, while also expanding offerings across price points. These efforts aim to attract consumers and sustain growth beyond its legacy soda base.



However, challenges remain. Higher input costs, increased marketing investments and uneven segment performance could pressure margins even as revenues rise. The key question is whether Coca-Cola’s expanding portfolio can consistently offset slowing growth in traditional categories. While early signs are encouraging, execution across diverse beverage segments will be critical to sustaining long-term growth.

KO’s Peers, PEP & KDP’s Beverage Portfolio in Focus

Coca-Cola’s peers, PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP, are sharpening their beverage portfolios, pivoting beyond traditional sodas to capture growth in functional, low-sugar and premium drink categories.



PepsiCo is accelerating its shift beyond soda by investing in functional and on-trend beverages. Growth in hydration brands like Gatorade and Propel, alongside expansion into energy (Alani Nu) and prebiotic drinks, highlights this pivot. While Pepsi Zero Sugar supports core soda demand, innovation in health-focused and functional offerings is driving portfolio evolution. Still, volume pressures in parts of the beverage segment show the transition remains uneven.



Keurig Dr Pepper is advancing beyond soda by expanding into high-growth beverage segments like energy, sports hydration and better-for-you offerings. Strong momentum in brands such as GHOST, Bloom and Electrolit, alongside double-digit growth in zero-sugar CSDs, reflects this shift. While carbonated drinks remain core, innovation in functional and wellness-focused beverages is driving growth. Continued investment in emerging categories positions KDP to capture evolving consumer preferences.

Zacks Rundown for Coca-Cola

KO shares have risen 4.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 2.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Coca-Cola is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83X, higher than the industry’s 18.47X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 7.7% and 7.3%, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2026 have declined by a penny in the past 30 days. The EPS estimate for 2027 has edged down 0.6% in the past 30 days.



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Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.