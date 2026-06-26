Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo: Which Soda Stock Offers More Fizz in 2026?

Key Points

Coca-Cola operates as a pure-play beverage company with high net margins and a focused global distribution strategy.

PepsiCo provides broader diversification through its large food and snack divisions alongside its beverage portfolio.

Which beverage giant is the better fit for your portfolio?

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For decades, The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) have battled for dominance, but their business models are diverging significantly in 2026. Which iconic brand is the better buy for your portfolio?

Coca-Cola remains a pure-play beverage company, relying on global scale and high efficiency. PepsiCo balances its drink portfolio with a massive snacks business, offering broader diversification. While both companies are staples in many retirement accounts, they offer different paths to growth and stability as consumer habits shift globally.

The case for Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is a pure-play beverage giant that markets and sells iconic brands such as Sprite, Fanta, and its namesake cola. The company stands as one of the most recognizable beverage stocks in the world. It operates through a global network of independent bottling partners, including Coca-Cola FEMSA and Swire Coca-Cola Limited, which accounted for nearly 44% of total unit case volume in 2025.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $48.1 billion, representing growth of nearly 2.6% over the previous year. Net income for the period was roughly $13.1 billion, a notable increase from the $10.6 billion reported in the prior fiscal year.

The company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 1.3x, which measures its total debt relative to the value owned by shareholders. Free cash flow reached about $5.3 billion in 2025, representing the cash remaining after the business covers its operating and equipment expenses.

The case for PepsiCo

PepsiCo utilizes a diversified business model that combines a massive beverage portfolio with a global snacks and food division. It serves customers in more than 200 countries, with significant operations in the United States, Mexico, and China. Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT) and its affiliates accounted for approximately 14% of consolidated net revenue in 2025, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $93.9 billion, representing nearly 2.3% year-over-year growth. Net income for the period was approximately $8.2 billion, lower than the $9.6 billion reported in the previous year.

The company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 2.5x. Free cash flow for the year was close to $7.7 billion, representing the cash generated after capital investments.

Risk profile comparison

Coca-Cola faces risks from economic and geopolitical instability, which can disrupt global supply chains and consumer demand. High competition in the retail sector and the growth of e-commerce create pricing pressure on its core beverage brands. Additionally, the company is managing ongoing tax litigation with the IRS and evolving global regulations regarding plastic packaging and sugar taxes.

PepsiCo is navigating shifting consumer trends, including dietary changes and growing interest in weight-loss medications, which could impact snack demand. The company is also subject to legal risks, including antitrust litigation regarding pricing schemes with Walmart. Furthermore, it must manage volatility in the prices of raw materials such as corn and oil, alongside strict environmental regulations on plastic waste.

Valuation comparison

PepsiCo carries a significantly lower price relative to its Forward P/E and P/S ratio than Coca-Cola.

Metric Coca-Cola PepsiCo Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 24.6x 16.1x 292.1x P/S ratio 7.2x 2.0x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLP sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Coke versus Pepsi is a classic battle of the titans. Coke stock made baseball legend Ty Cobb a millionaire many times over after his playing career, while Pepsi ruled the 1980s after connecting with youth-appealing stars like Michael Jackson and Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future movies. These days, companies are still battling it out in the beverage aisle, turning to newer drink categories like energy drinks and flavored water for growth. But there are crucial differences too.

Coca-Cola Co., as a business, is just beverages, but its portfolio covers almost every consumer beverage except alcohol. But even there, the company is busily marketing ways to use its soda with Jack Daniel’s and Bacardi. The business is seeing good success with a variety of packaging and sizes, which are helping it appeal to more consumers. Marketing is a huge part of the business, too, and a recent tie-in with the NBA should drive enthusiasm among youth domestically and in the growing Asia-Pacific market.

Pepsi, meanwhile, competes with Coke in most beverages but is mostly a food company. About 40% of PepsiCo’s revenue comes from beverages, with snack brands like Lay’s and Tostitos also very important. The rise of GLP-1s poses a never-before-seen threat to the snack foods market, so long-term growth may be impacted. Pepsi seems to be more affected by rising U.S. consumer caution about spending, given its snack-food exposure, too.

Neither business is a growth stock these days, and both are appreciated by investors for their reliable dividend payments. PepsiCo has the better forward dividend yield at today’s price at 4.24%, while Coca-Cola is still a still-healthy 2.62%.

So which one wins the latest battle of the soda pop giants? Coca-Cola Co.’s much healthier net income margin, estimated to come in close to 29% in fiscal 2026, is far superior to PepsiCo’s expected 11.2% profit margin for 2026. Coca-Cola Co. stock is more expensive on a ratio basis than Pepsi’s, but a strong profit margin like that is worth paying up for, given the long-term strength and flexibility it implies for the business.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.