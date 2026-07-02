Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo: Which Beverage Titan Is Adjusting to New Consumer Habits Better?

Key Points

Coca-Cola maintains industry-leading profitability through its high-margin concentrate model and massive global distribution.

PepsiCo offers significant revenue scale and diversification through its market-leading snack and convenient food divisions.

The rising use of weight-loss drugs is driving demand for energy drinks and low-calorie beverages. Which soda maker stock has more fizz in this new environment?

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Choosing between Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is a classic dilemma for investors seeking stability. Both companies dominate the global landscape, yet their business models offer different paths to growth.

Coca-Cola remains a pure-play beverage powerhouse, while PepsiCo has evolved into a diversified food and drink conglomerate. This comparison examines their financial health, risk profiles, and current valuations to help you decide which fits your investment goals.

The case for Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola operates as a total beverage company with a portfolio spanning soft drinks, water, and sports beverages. It primarily uses an asset-light model, selling concentrates and syrups to independent bottling partners such as Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF). This strategy allows the company to focus on brand marketing and innovation while partners handle the heavy lifting of manufacturing and local delivery.

Recent strategic moves include a global supply agreement with Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to serve its products across the hotelier's worldwide properties. However, its business relies heavily on its distribution network, with one major bottler accounting for nearly 10% of net operating revenues. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business for those tracking beverage stocks in the current market.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $48.1 billion, representing growth of nearly 2.6% over the previous year. Net income for the period was roughly $13.1 billion, a notable increase from the $10.6 billion reported in the prior fiscal year.

The company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 1.3x, which measures its total debt relative to the value owned by shareholders. Free cash flow reached about $5.3 billion in 2025, representing the cash remaining after the business covers its operating and equipment expenses.

The case for PepsiCo

PepsiCo differentiates itself by balancing a massive beverage business with a dominant snacks and convenient foods segment. This diversification provides a hedge against shifting consumer tastes, as brands like Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods often see different demand cycles than sodas. The company manages a vast distribution system that includes direct store delivery and retail partnerships to reach consumers in over 200 countries.

A significant portion of its sales comes from retail giants, with Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) and its affiliates accounting for roughly 14% of consolidated net revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. To support its agricultural supply chain, the company recently entered a sustainability partnership with Compeer Financial to encourage resilient farming practices among its suppliers.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $93.9 billion, representing nearly 2.3% year-over-year growth. Net income for the period was approximately $8.2 billion, lower than the $9.6 billion reported in the previous year.

The company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 2.5x. Free cash flow for the year was close to $7.7 billion, representing the cash generated after capital investments.

Risk profile comparison

Coca-Cola is currently navigating significant legal and regulatory hurdles. The company is defending against IRS claims from 2007 to 2009 that involve a potential liability of nearly $3.3 billion. Furthermore, it faces ongoing pressure from sugar taxes and new environmental standards regarding packaging and ingredient processing. The rapid adoption of digital tools also increases its exposure to cyberattacks and data privacy risks.

PepsiCo faces its own set of challenges, including a class action lawsuit regarding third-party tracking on its snacks website. Regulatory changes are also a concern, with new sugar taxes in Mexico and ingredient labeling mandates in Texas set for 2026 and 2027. Following a settlement with Elliott Management, the company is under increased pressure to meet aggressive efficiency targets. Failure to execute these strategies effectively could impact its long-term financial performance.

Valuation comparison

PepsiCo currently trades at a lower earnings and sales multiples than Coca-Cola, suggesting it may be the more attractive value play.

Metric Coca-Cola PepsiCo Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 25.1x 22.6x 292.1x P/S ratio 7.1x 2.1x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLP sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Coke versus Pepsi is a classic battle of the titans. These days, companies are still battling it out in the beverage aisle, but with a focus on newer drink categories like energy drinks and flavored water for growth. That is being driven by consumers on weight-loss drugs like GLP-1s, which Pepsi management has said are making lower-calorie beverages more attractive.

Coca-Cola Co. is just a beverage company, but its portfolio covers almost every consumer beverage except alcohol. But even there, the company is busily marketing ways to use its soda with the Jack Daniel’s brand of Brown-Forman Co (NYSE:BFA) and other spirit makers. The business is seeing success with a variety of packaging and sizes, which are helping it appeal to more consumers. Marketing is a huge part of the business, too, and a recent tie-in with the NBA should drive enthusiasm among youth domestically and in the growing Asia-Pacific market.

Pepsi, meanwhile, competes with Coke in most beverage categories but is primarily a food company. About 40% of PepsiCo’s revenue comes from beverages, with snack brands like Lay’s and Tostitos also very important. The rise of GLP-1s is moving consumers toward savory snacks and away from sweets, and PepsiCo is adjusting its product mix and packaging to accommodate this shift. Management says trends indicate savory snacks will outgrow food, benefiting its snack business. Pepsi seems to be more affected by rising U.S. consumer caution about spending, given its snack-food exposure, too.

Both companies are appreciated by investors for their reliable dividend payments. PepsiCo has the better forward dividend yield at today’s price at 4.9%, while Coca-Cola is still a still-healthy 2.6%.

So which one wins the latest battle of these beverage giants? Coca-Cola’s net income margin, estimated at close to 29% in fiscal 2026, is superior to PepsiCo’s expected 11.2% margin for 2026. Coca-Cola Co. stock is more expensive on a ratio basis than Pepsi’s, but a strong profit margin like that is worth paying up for.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.