Coca-Cola vs. PepsiCo: Which Beverage Stock Looks Poised for Growth?

The Coca-Cola Company KO and PepsiCo Inc. PEP dominate the global beverage and consumer staples industry, but their paths to leadership reveal two distinctly different business models.



KO commands a larger share of the global carbonated soft drink market through its asset-light, beverage-focused strategy and unmatched brand power, while PEP has built a diversified empire spanning beverages, snacks and packaged foods.



The rivalry is no longer just about cola supremacy; it is a battle of scale, distribution strength, product diversification and market positioning. As consumer preferences evolve and health-conscious trends reshape demand, both giants continue adapting to protect their dominance and expand their global footprint.

The Case for KO

Coca-Cola’s investment case rests on the fundamentals of a deeply entrenched global beverage franchise. The company benefits from exceptional brand equity, vast distribution reach and a business model that converts consumer demand into durable cash generation. Its leadership in sparkling beverages remains the core strength, but the portfolio has broadened meaningfully across water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, tea, dairy and nutrition-led beverages. This gives Coca-Cola exposure to both everyday refreshment and higher-growth consumption occasions.



The company’s strategy is centered on disciplined execution — sharper revenue management, affordable pack sizes, localized innovation, and marketing tied to meals, sports, music and cultural moments. Its brand positioning spans mass-market consumers, younger drinkers, families and health-conscious buyers through offerings such as zero-sugar colas, smartwater, BODYARMOR, fairlife and Fuze Tea. Coca-Cola participates in adjacent wellness and nutrition trends through juices, dairy and functional beverages.



Digital innovation is becoming a stronger competitive lever, with connected packaging, data-led insights and personalized campaigns helping deepen consumer engagement. Financially, Coca-Cola remains attractive because of its pricing power, margin discipline, strong cash flow and conservative balance sheet. Tariffs and input-cost pressures may weigh on packaging and bottling costs, but its scale, procurement strength and local execution should help cushion the impacts.

The Case for PEP

PepsiCo’s investment case rests on a strong global consumer staples franchise with a balanced mix of beverages, snacks and convenient foods. Its market position is supported by brands such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Propel, Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos and Quaker, giving the company exposure to daily refreshment, sports hydration, energy, snacking and nutrition-led occasions. In beverages, PepsiCo remains a major global competitor, with particular strength in sports drinks, enhanced water, carbonated soft drinks and emerging functional beverages.



PepsiCo’s strategy is built around brand strength, innovation, affordability and distribution scale. The company is reshaping its portfolio toward zero-sugar beverages, functional hydration, protein, fiber, whole grains and better-for-you snack ingredients, such as avocado oil and olive oil. This supports relevance with younger consumers, active lifestyles, families and health-conscious shoppers, while its away-from-home partnerships extend brand visibility across restaurants, stadiums and convenience channels.



PepsiCo’s financial profile remains attractive due to revenue diversity, pricing power, productivity savings and disciplined capital allocation. International growth adds another long-term runway, while digital engagement and sports-led campaigns deepen consumer connection. Tariffs and supply-chain pressures may raise packaging and commodity costs, but PepsiCo’s scale, hedging programs and productivity initiatives should help protect margins and sustain steady growth.

Price Performance & Valuation of PEP & KO

Shares of PepsiCo have rallied 15.5% in the past year compared with Coca-Cola’s rise of 14.1%. Both companies have demonstrated resilience amid a challenging consumer backdrop, reflecting investor confidence in their defensive business models and global brand strength.



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From a valuation standpoint, PEP currently trades at a lower forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 16.88X compared with Coca-Cola’s 24.26X, making it more attractively priced, driven by its earnings and diversified revenue stream.



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PepsiCo trades at a more modest forward earnings multiple compared with Coca-Cola. This relatively lower valuation suggests that the market is assigning a premium to Coca-Cola’s pure-play beverage focus and recent momentum, while PepsiCo’s diversified food and beverage portfolio offers investors exposure at a comparatively more attractive price point.

How Does Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for PEP & KO?

PepsiCo’s EPS estimate for 2026 inched up 0.6% in the last 30 days, while that for 2027 rose 0.5% in the same period. PEP’s 2026 revenues and EPS are projected to increase 5.1% and 6% year over year to $98.7 billion and $8.63 per share, respectively.



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Coca-Cola’s EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved up 0.9% each in the past 30 days. KO’s 2026 revenues and EPS are expected to increase 3% and 8.7% year over year to $49.3 billion and $3.26 per share, respectively.



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PEP vs. KO: Which Has the Edge?

PEP wins this beverage face-off, backed by stronger one-year returns, favorable growth prospects and a more attractive valuation than KO. While Coca-Cola retains its global beverage leadership and powerful brand equity, PepsiCo’s diversified model across beverages, snacks and functional nutrition offers broader resilience and more growth levers.



Its momentum in sports hydration, energy drinks, zero-sugar offerings and better-for-you products strengthens its market position. Positive estimate revisions further signal investor optimism around PepsiCo’s earnings potential. With solid execution, improving growth visibility and a reasonable valuation, PEP appears better positioned than KO in the battle for the top spot. Both PEP and KO currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.