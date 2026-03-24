Coca-Cola vs. Keurig: Which Beverage Stock Looks Poised for Growth?

The rivalry between The Coca-Cola Company KO and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP highlights two powerful yet distinct approaches to beverage leadership. Coca-Cola dominates the global non-alcoholic ready-to-drink market with an unmatched distribution network and a vast portfolio spanning sparkling drinks, water, juice and coffee.



Keurig blends a strong North American beverage share with a unique hybrid model that combines packaged beverages and at-home coffee systems. While Coca-Cola leverages global scale and brand ubiquity, Keurig’s strength lies in category diversity, leading flavors and its integrated hot-and-cold beverage ecosystem.



Together, their contrasting market positions, share dynamics and business structures set the stage for a compelling competitive face-off.

The Case for KO

Coca-Cola offers a compelling investment case built on global scale, category leadership and a diversified beverage portfolio. Management highlighted continued value-share gains in total non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, supported by balanced performance across developed and emerging markets, including momentum in India and China. The company’s broad lineup, spanning sparkling soft drinks, water, sports drinks, juice and coffee, enables it to capture demand across demographics, price tiers and consumption occasions, reinforcing its dominant market position within the global consumer staples landscape.



Coca-Cola’s strategy centers on revenue growth management, disciplined pricing and innovation-led portfolio expansion. Investments in packaging, flavor extensions and premium offerings, combined with digital-enabled customer engagement and improved bottling alignment, support stronger execution and shelf presence.



These initiatives help the company balance affordability with premiumization while targeting younger consumers and on-the-go occasions. Financially, Coca-Cola delivered organic revenue growth, driven by pricing and stable volumes, with expectations for a more balanced contribution from both drivers going forward.



However, the outlook is not without risks. Management expects continued investment in brands and capabilities, which could pressure near-term margins. Pricing growth is also expected to moderate as inflation eases, reducing a key profitability lever. Additionally, mix headwinds, regional tax impacts and macro-sensitive demand trends in certain markets could create volatility, making volume execution increasingly critical for sustaining growth.

The Case for KDP

Keurig continues to strengthen its position as a scaled beverage and coffee player, delivering one of the fastest U.S. retail sales growth rates among major food and beverage companies, alongside consistent market share gains across key categories. The company’s U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment remains a standout, posting double-digit sales growth, supported by pricing, innovation and distribution expansion. In high-growth categories like energy, KDP gained 1.5 share points, with ambitions to reach double-digit share over time. Its strong presence across carbonated soft drinks, energy, hydration and coffee reinforces its relevance within the broader consumer staples landscape.



KDP leverages a flexible “build, buy, partner” model to expand into adjacent categories while scaling core brands like Dr Pepper. Its portfolio spans legacy brands and fast-growing platforms such as GHOST, Electrolit and Vita Coco, enabling diversified growth across demographics — from younger energy drink consumers to at-home coffee users. Digital marketing capabilities, including precision targeting and real-time campaign optimization, are enhancing brand engagement and ROI, while innovations like the upcoming Keurig Alta platform aim to unlock long-term category expansion.



KDP delivered 9% net sales growth and 7% EPS growth in 2025, with a strong free cash flow generation of $1.5 billion. Despite near-term margin pressures in coffee from input cost inflation, the company is prioritizing long-term investments in marketing and innovation. With a projected low-double-digit EPS growth outlook and transformative initiatives like the JDE Peet’s acquisition, KDP remains well-positioned to drive sustained value creation.

Price Performance & Valuation of KO & KDP

In the past year, shares of Coca-Cola have risen 9.2% against Keurig’s decline of 21.5%. Coca-Cola has demonstrated resilience amid a challenging consumer backdrop, reflecting investor confidence in its defensive business models and global brand strength.



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From a valuation standpoint, KDP currently trades at a lower forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 11.42X compared with Coca-Cola’s 22.86X, making it more attractively priced.



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How Does Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for KO & KDP?

Coca-Cola’s EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved up by a penny in the past 30 days. KO’s 2026 revenues and EPS are expected to increase 3.7% and 8% year over year to $49.7 billion and $3.24 per share, respectively.



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Keurig’s EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 moved up 7.6% and 7.3%, respectively, in the last 30 days. KDP’s 2026 revenues and EPS are projected to increase 57.2% and 10.7% year over year to $26.1 billion and $2.27 per share, respectively.



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KO vs. KDP: Which Stock Has the Edge?

Coca-Cola remains the gold standard, backed by unmatched global scale, brand equity and a diversified portfolio. Its steady execution and defensive positioning continue to support consistent performance, though a premium valuation and moderating growth outlook may limit near-term upside. Meanwhile, Keurig is emerging as a strong challenger with a more attractive investment profile. The company combines solid market share gains, expanding presence across high-growth categories and a diversified beverage-plus-coffee model. Notably, its discounted valuation relative to peers enhances its appeal.



KDP has seen favorable estimate revisions in recent weeks, signaling growing investor confidence in its earnings potential. This optimism, coupled with its scalable growth platforms and strategic initiatives, positions the company well for sustained momentum. While Coca-Cola’s leadership remains formidable, KDP’s valuation advantage, improving earnings outlook and growth trajectory give it a clear edge in this evolving competitive landscape.



KO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas KDP sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.