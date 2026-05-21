Coca-Cola vs. Celsius: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Coca-Cola maintains a massive global footprint and high net margins, supported by a vast network of independent bottling partners.

Celsius is experiencing rapid growth in the functional energy drink market while benefiting from a major distribution partnership with PepsiCo.

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Should you choose the legendary stability of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) or the explosive growth potential of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) for your portfolio? This comparison examines which beverage giant is better positioned for 2026.

Coca-Cola dominates theglobal marketthrough a massive distribution network and iconic brands, appealing to conservative income seekers. Celsius focuses on functional energy drinks and younger demographics, prioritizing rapid market share expansion. While they operate in the same aisles, their financial profiles and growth trajectories suggest very different roles for an investor's long-term strategy.

Image source: Getty Images.

The case for Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola sells a portfolio of over 200 brands, including soft drinks, waters, coffees, and teas, to consumers in more than 200 countries. The business operates through several segments, including North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific, relying on a complex network of bottling partners to reach local markets. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, one specific bottler accounted for roughly 10% of total operating revenues. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the company depends on these partners for volume and execution.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $47.9 billion, showing a steady rise from approximately $47.1 billion the prior year. Net income for the period was close to $13.1 billion, resulting in a net margin of roughly 27.3%. This level of profitability is a hallmark of major players among beverage stocks worldwide. The growth reflects the company's ability to pass on price increases even as global volume trends fluctuate.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, Coca-Cola reported a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 1.4x, which measures total debt against the value of shareholder equity. This indicates that the company uses a moderate amount of borrowed capital to finance its global operations. The current ratio stands at approximately 1.5x, which measures the company's ability to cover its short-term liabilities with short-term assets. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was approximately $5.3 billion during the fiscal year.

The case for Celsius

Celsius operates as a functional beverage company with a portfolio that includes Celsius and Alani Nu. The business model relies heavily on strategic partnerships for distribution, particularly in international markets like the Nordics and Australia. In FY 2025, sales to distribution partner PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) accounted for approximately 43.2% of total net revenue, which indicates a significant level of customer concentration risk. This partnership provides Celsius with the massive logistics scale needed to compete with established global brands.

Financial performance in FY 2025 showed revenue reaching approximately $2.5 billion, representing a significant growth rate of roughly 85.5% compared to the previous year. Despite this rapid top-line expansion, net income was roughly $108.0 million, leading to a net margin of approximately 4.3%. The company is currently focused on capturing market share and expanding its footprint rather than maximizing bottom-line profits. This strategy has allowed it to penetrate new demographics and retail channels quickly.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, Celsius maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.2x. This low level suggests the company relies almost entirely on its own equity rather than borrowed funds to support its growth. The current ratio was roughly 1.7x, indicating a healthy cushion to meet near-term financial obligations. Free cash flow for the period reached $323.4 million, demonstrating that the company is generating positive cash from its operations while funding its expansion.

Risk profile comparison

Coca-Cola faces intense competition from global players such as PepsiCo and Nestlé, which may force price reductions or higher marketing spend. The company is also vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and volatility in the costs of raw materials like sucrose and aluminum. Furthermore, reliance on a vast digital infrastructure exposes the business to cybersecurity incidents and data privacy failures. Changes in the retail landscape, including the growth of e-commerce, require constant adaptation to maintain market share.

Celsius carries substantial risk due to its extreme reliance on its primary distributor for nearly half of its revenue. Because PepsiCo manages such a high percentage of the company's volume, any disagreement or failure to execute by the distributor could materially harm financial results. The company must also defend its shelf space against established competitors like Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP). Rapid expansion into international markets also introduces risks related to foreign regulations and differing consumer preferences.

Valuation comparison

Celsius offers a lower valuation on a forward-looking basis compared to Coca-Cola, despite its significantly higher revenue growth rate.

Metric Coca-Cola Celsius Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 24.9x 17.4x 25.5x P/S ratio 7.3x 2.9x 3.2

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLP sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Celsius and Coke appeal to very different investors.

Coca-Cola is a mature veteran, running a global cash machine and a generous dividend program. You won’t see it posting incredible sales growth, but you can rely on its rock-solid execution.

Celsius is a much younger business, showing hypergrowth financials but limited profits. Generally speaking, you may prefer this stock if you don’t mind taking some risk to get a shot at beating the broader market over the next few years.

There are no wrong answers here, since the two beverage stocks offer radically different investment theses.

That being said, Coca-Cola strikes me as the better buy right now. Sales and shipping volumes are rising, bottom-line profits are up even in this challenging economy, and new CEO Henrique Braun has embarked on a data-driven strategy.

You may not think of Coke as a play on AI and Big Data, but that’s the story, and it’s a smart shift. With a new line of sight to refreshed growth, Coca-Cola looks undervalued in 2026.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Celsius Holdings and Monster Beverage. The Motley Fool recommends Nestlé. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.