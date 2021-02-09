Coca-Cola Unveils Bottles Made From 100% Recycled Materials In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Co. (KO) said it has introduced a new 13.2oz bottle made from 100% recycled plastic material in the United States. The new bottle will be available first in the company's brand "Coca-Cola".

In addition, the company announced in the U.S. the transition to bottles made from 100% recycled plastic material across a selection of brands in the portfolio, including DASANI and smartwater, which will be available in various package sizes this year.

Starting this month in select states in the Northeast, Florida and California, Coca-Cola Trademark (Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Flavors) will roll out the all-new, 13.2oz bottle made from 100% recycled plastic material. This summer, the 13.2oz, 100% recycled plastic material bottle will roll out across additional sparkling beverage brands nationwide, the company said.

The company noted that 20oz bottles made from 100% recycled plastic material are being introduced across Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Flavors beginning this month in California and New York and will continue to roll out this Spring in Texas.

All Sprite packaging will transition to clear packaging by the end of 2022.

In 2018, the company pledged World Without Waste goals to collect and recycle the equivalent of a bottle or can for every one the company sells by 2030, to make 100% of packaging recyclable by 2025 and to use 50% recycled material in bottles and cans by 2030.

