Coca-Cola Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Coca-Cola. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $68,412, and 8 are calls, amounting to $357,313.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $85.0 for Coca-Cola over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coca-Cola's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coca-Cola's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.05 $13.95 $13.95 $57.50 $73.9K 2.2K 161 KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.01 $1.99 $2.01 $72.50 $62.9K 7.5K 428 KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.5 $11.45 $11.5 $60.00 $59.8K 9.7K 292 KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.55 $11.5 $11.55 $60.00 $46.2K 9.7K 336 KO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.75 $13.55 $13.65 $85.00 $38.2K 16 28

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Coca-Cola, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Coca-Cola Trading volume stands at 7,598,639, with KO's price down by -1.37%, positioned at $70.77. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coca-Cola with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

