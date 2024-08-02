Coca-Cola Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Coca-Cola. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 61% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $91,201, and 10 are calls, amounting to $1,415,708.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $80.0 for Coca-Cola over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coca-Cola's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coca-Cola's whale activity within a strike price range from $52.5 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $10.45 $10.25 $10.29 $60.00 $523.5K 17 11 KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $9.4 $8.9 $9.4 $60.00 $478.5K 3.8K 512 KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.96 $0.8 $0.81 $80.00 $81.0K 82 1.0K KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $1.4 $1.39 $1.39 $69.00 $77.9K 2.4K 146 KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $1.1 $1.1 $1.1 $70.00 $55.0K 600 1.1K

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Where Is Coca-Cola Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 22,155,870, the price of KO is up by 2.02%, reaching $69.33. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Coca-Cola

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Coca-Cola, targeting a price of $68. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $70. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Coca-Cola, maintaining a target price of $70. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $73. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Coca-Cola, maintaining a target price of $72.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Coca-Cola options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

