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Coca-Cola Unit Fairlife Restarts Majority Of Production At Four U.S. Plants After Cyberattack

July 27, 2026 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Beverage giant Coca-Cola Company (KO) said on Monday that fairlife, LLC, its U.S. dairy business, has restarted most production at four plants after a ransomware incident forced a temporary shutdown.

Coca-Cola disclosed last week that an unauthorized party gained access to parts of fairlife's systems and took data. The company said operations were halted while it responded.

Retail supplies of fairlife milk and protein drinks were largely unaffected because of existing inventory, Coca-Cola said. It added that product safety and quality were not impacted and that it did not expect a material hit to financial results.

Restoration work on affected systems is ongoing, the company said in a statement.

In the pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Coca-Cola were up 0.06 percent, changing hands at $82.30, after closing Friday's regular session 1.33 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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