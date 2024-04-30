Coca-Cola Tops Q1 Forecasts, McDonald’s Faces Middle East Issues

Coca-Cola’s Strong Quarter

Coca-Cola reported a robust first quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations with an adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents, compared to the forecasted 70 cents. The company achieved a revenue of $11.30 billion, outstripping the predicted $11.01 billion. This growth reflects a year-over-year net income increase from $3.11 billion to $3.18 billion. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign exchange, surged by 11%. The global unit case volume also grew by 1%.

Coca-Cola Upgrades Organic Revenue Growth Projection

Encouraged by these results, Coca-Cola has uplifted its full-year organic revenue growth projection from 6-7% to 8-9%. This upward revision is attributed partly to planned price hikes in markets facing intense inflation. Despite the anticipated 8-9% earnings headwind from currency fluctuations, Coke maintains a stable outlook for its full-year comparable earnings growth at 4-5%.

McDonald’s Mixed Results Amid Challenges

Conversely, McDonald’s encountered mixed outcomes in its quarterly report. While it narrowly surpassed revenue expectations with $6.17 billion against the $6.16 billion forecast, its adjusted earnings per share of $2.70 slightly missed the expected $2.72. The company’s net income saw an increase from $1.8 billion to $1.93 billion. However, a $35 million pre-tax charge linked to ongoing reorganization efforts impacted its profitability.

McDonald’s Sales Up Amid Middle East Struggles

The fast-food giant reported a modest global same-store sales increase of 1.9%, with U.S. same-store sales up 2.5%, though slightly below the anticipated 2.6%. Notably, McDonald’s faced a downturn in its international developmental licensed markets, especially impacted by boycotts in the Middle East related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. This region saw a 0.2% decline in same-store sales, marking a significant challenge since the pandemic.

Short-Term Forecast: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s

Looking forward, the market sentiment for Coca-Cola remains bullish, driven by its strong performance and strategic pricing adjustments in response to inflation. In contrast, McDonald’s outlook might be more cautious or bearish due to its recent challenges and the negative impact of geopolitical tensions on its operations in the Middle East. Investors in both companies should monitor these evolving situations closely, as they could significantly influence future performance and stock valuations.

