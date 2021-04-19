US Markets
SPX

Coca-Cola Tops Earnings Estimates; Target Price $58

Contributor
Vivek Kumar FX Empire
Published

FXEmpire.com -

The world’s largest soft drink manufacturer Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the first quarter, largely driven by a recovery in markets where coronavirus-related uncertainty has abated, sending its shares up about 1% in pre-market trading on Monday.

The most popular and biggest-selling soft drink reported earnings per share of $0.55, beating analysts’ expectations of $0.50. The company said its net revenue rose about 5% to $9.02 billion, rising for the first time in the last four quarters, also beating Wall Street consensus estimates of $8.6 billion.

Following this, Coca-Cola shares rose about 1% to $54.08 in pre-market trading on Monday.

Analyst Comments

“Net, we’d expect a positive stock reaction to much better than expected top-line results in Q1 with 6% organic sales growth, well above the flat consensus (both of which included extra days), or +1% y-o-y underlying ex extra days, which confirms our viewpoint – even sooner than we expected – that Coke’s top line is poised to rebound above consensus,” said Dara Mohsenian, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

“We remind investors that consensus only assumes a 29% 2021/22 top-line recovery of the estimated lost $ organic sales in 2020 due to COVID-19, which seems way too low and is far below COVID-19 impacted peers at more like 75%.”

Coca-Cola Stock Price Forecast

Five analysts who offered stock ratings for Coca-Cola in the last three months forecast the average price in 12 months of $58.50 with a high forecast of $62.00 and a low forecast of $56.00.

The average price target represents an 8.98% increase from the last price of $53.68. Of those five analysts, three rated “Buy”, two rated “Hold” while none rated “Sell”, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley gave the base target price of $60 with a high of $73 under a bull scenario and $38 under the worst-case scenario. The firm gave an “Overweight” rating on the soft drink company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also updated their stock outlook. Jefferies raised the target price to $56 from $53. RBC upped to outperform from sector perform and lifted the target price to $60 from $55. HSBC increased the target price to $60 from $58. Guggenheim upped target price to $54 from $53.

Upside and Downside Risks

Risks to Upside: Quicker than expected post-COVID-19 recovery, KO wins tax appeal, favorable FX, greater price/mix, higher productivity/cost savings, and marketing efficiency -highlighted by Morgan Stanley.

Risks to Downside: Unfavourable resolution of a tax dispute with the IRS, negative FX movements, prolonged impact of COVID-19 on consumer behavior, emerging markets macro volatility, health & wellness pressures, lower than expected productivity, and sugar taxes.

Check out FX Empire’s earnings calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    FX Empire

    FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular