Coca-Cola To Make Local Deliveries In Belgium With 30 Electric Renault Trucks Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will start using 30 electric trucks to make "last mile" deliveries to local customers in Belgium, Volvo said in a statement on Thursday.

Through a key partnership with Renault Trucks, the beverage manufacturer is electrifying one-fifth of its truck fleet and creating the largest fleet of electric trucks in Belgium

The first five Renault Trucks E-tech D and D Wide will go out in the Antwerp area Thursday, and other trucks will arrive in the coming months at the manufacturing and distribution sites in Ghent and Chaudfontaine in Belgium.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.