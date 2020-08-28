US Markets
Coca-Cola to cut jobs in restructuring

Coca-Cola Co said on Friday it would reduce its global workforce as part of a company-wide restructuring.

The beverage maker did not provide details on how many jobs it plans to cut, but said it would offer voluntary separation packages to 4,000 employees in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

The company said it would incur about $350 million to $550 million in severance expenses.

