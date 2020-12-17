Coca-Cola to cut 2,200 jobs- WSJ

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N is cutting 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in the United States, as part of its restructuring efforts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The cuts represent roughly 12% of the company's U.S. workforce and will be made through a combination of buyouts and layoffs, the Journal reported, citing a company spokesman.

Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.