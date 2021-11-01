US Markets
Coca-Cola to buy remaining stake in sports drink maker BodyArmor for $5.6 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Coca-Cola Co said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda maker amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on market leader, PepsiCo Inc's Gatorade.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda maker amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on market leader, PepsiCo Inc's PEP.O Gatorade.

The deal, which values BodyArmor at about $6.59 billion, comes as a shift in strategy for Coca-Cola, which spent the last year offloading or discontinuing brands to focus on its core sodas during the pandemic.

Coca-Cola, which had first acquired a 15% stake in BodyArmor in 2018, said on Monday the sports drink maker will be managed as a separate business within its North America operating unit.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

