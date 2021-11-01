US Markets
KO

Coca-Cola to buy controlling stake in sports drink maker BodyArmor for $5.6 bln

Contributors
Uday Sampath Reuters
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda maker amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on market leader, PepsiCo Inc's PEP.O Gatorade.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

