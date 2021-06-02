Markets
Coca-Cola, The Ocean Cleanup Partner For River Cleanup Project - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Beverage giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and Netherlands-based The Ocean Cleanup announced Wednesday that Coca-Cola will become the first Global Implementation Partner for The Ocean Cleanup's river project.

The unique partnership brings the international company and technological non-profit together behind a clear objective of stemming the tide of plastic pollution entering the world's oceans, by first intercepting waste in 15 rivers around the world.

The initiative will help to expedite the deployment of cleanup systems across the 15 global rivers over the next 18 months, including the introduction and implementation of The Ocean Cleanup's semi-autonomous solar-powered Interceptor river cleanup solutions.

The Interceptor solution was unveiled in 2019 and is the first scalable solution to prevent plastic from entering the world's oceans from rivers. It is 100% solar-powered, extracts trash autonomously, and is capable of operating in the majority of the world's most polluting rivers.

The initiative also aims to engage and mobilize both industry and individuals around the world to address plastic pollution, eliminating plastic waste entering the world's oceans and supporting ecosystems, species and water resources.

The Ocean Cleanup's mission is to rid river-carried plastic into oceans, with 1000 rivers emitting nearly 80% of it. Coca-Cola will support The Ocean Cleanup through its global network, which includes operations in more than 200 countries and territories.

Through the partnership, The Ocean Cleanup together with Coca-Cola, will tackle fifteen rivers by the end of 2022, with the two organizations working collaboratively towards their shared goal of eliminating waste. Two in Interceptors have already been installed in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic and Can Tho, Vietnam.

