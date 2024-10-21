Coca-Cola, Tesla and UPS are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 21, 2024 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Coca-Cola KO, Tesla TSLA and UPS UPS.

What Do Q3 Earnings Results Show?

The banks and other Finance sector companies gave us a good start to the Q3 earnings season. However, we will see if this favorable trend will continue this week as the Q3 reporting cycle really ramps up, with more than 450 companies reporting results, including 109 S&P 500 members. By the end of this week, we will have seen Q3 results from 36% of S&P 500 members, representing all key sectors of the market.

Through Friday, October 18th, we have seen Q3 results from 71 S&P 500 members that collectively account for 15.6% of the index’s total market capitalization. Total earnings for these companies are up +6.3% from the same period last year on +4.8% higher revenues, with 81.7% of the companies beating EPS estimates and 67.6% beating revenue estimates.

The proportion of these 71 index members beating both EPS and revenue estimates is 60.6%.

This is a better performance than we have seen from this group of 71 index members in other recent periods.

The Earnings Big Picture

As noted earlier, we have more than 450 companies reporting results this week, including 109 S&P 500 members. The notable companies reporting this week include General Motors and 3M on Tuesday, Coca-Cola and Boeing on Wednesday morning, Tesla, IBM and Lam Research after the market’s close that day, UPS and Southwest Airlines in the morning session on Thursday, and Colgate-Palmolive on Friday.

Looking at Q3 as a whole, combining the results that have come out with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings for the S&P 500 index are expected to be up +3% from the same period last year on +4.7% higher revenues.

Notwithstanding the modest growth pace in Q3, the aggregate earnings total for the period is expected to be a new all-time quarterly record.

For the last quarter of the year, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up +9.3% from the same period last year on +5.2% higher revenues.

Unlike the unusually high magnitude of estimate cuts that we had seen ahead of the start of the Q3 earnings season, estimates for Q4 are holding up a lot better.

For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>> Earnings Results Provide Reassuring Economic View

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.